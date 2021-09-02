Advertisement

Emporia woman airlifted to hospital after SUV hit by train

By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Emporia woman was airlifted to a hospital after her SUV was hit by a cargo train on Thursday afternoon.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says just before 3:20 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 2, EMS, deputies and Kansas Highway Patrol responded to an area of Road T with reports of a train that hit an SUV.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Samantha Vargas, of Emporia, was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe at a railroad crossing when she was hit by an eastbound cargo train.

The Sheriff’s Office said Vargas was extricated from the Tahoe and air-lifted from the scene. Her condition is still unknown.

The Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office said Vargas was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

