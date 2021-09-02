Final hot and humid day for a while

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says today will be the last hot and humid day for a while. Wake-up temperatures in the lower 70s will climb into the upper 90s this afternoon under a partly cloudy sky. Factor in the humidity and it will feel like 100-105 degrees.

The first of two cold fronts will move through the state tonight into Friday increasing the risk of showers and storms. The best chance of rain and thunder in the Wichita area will take place late tonight into Friday morning followed by a second round of storms Friday evening into Saturday morning.

On the other side of the front, we will see cooler temperatures this weekend. However, highs in the middle to upper 80s are near normal for early September.

A second, stronger cold front is coming to Kansas early next week. After a dry and warmer Labor Day and Tuesday in the lower 90s, temperatures tumble into the 80s behind the front on Wednesday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy, breezy, and hot. Wind: SE 15-25; gusty. High: 97.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy; chance of storms late. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 70.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy; storms likely late in the day. Wind: SW 5-15. High: 87.

Sat: Low: 68. High: 83. Morning storms, then afternoon clearing.

Sun: Low: 67. High: 86. Partly cloudy.

Mon: Low: 69. High: 90. Sunny, warmer.

Tue: Low: 70. High: 93. Mostly sunny.

Wed: Low: 68. High: 86. Mostly sunny, cooler.

