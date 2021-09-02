Kansas Honor Flight returns Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Honor Flight No. 81 is scheduled to return to Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport on Friday at 1:20 p.m.

The honor flight departed Sept. 1 carrying two Korean War veterans and 41 Vietnam War veterans and their guardians to Washington, D.C. The veterans are enjoying a two-night stay in the nation’s capital, where the group will visit monuments such as the World War II Memorial, the Korean War Veterans Memorial, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery.

The mission of Honor Flight is to transport America’s veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit memorials at no cost, with current priority given to World War II veterans. After the World War II veterans, efforts focus on Korean War veterans followed by Vietnam War veterans. Guardians, who pay their own travel expenses, accompany veterans to ensure safe travel. Contributions from the public provide funding for the trips.

The public is invited to participate in the homecoming celebration. Parking will be available in the short-term lot and facemasks are required in the terminal. More information is available at kansashonorflight.org.

