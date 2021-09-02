Kansas Supreme Court’s September docket will remain in videoconference

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Supreme Court announced Thursday that it will conduct its September docket by videoconference despite earlier plans that it would be in person.

The court had announced Aug. 9 it would resume in-person oral arguments beginning with its Sept. 13–17 docket. Thursday, Chief Justice Marla Luckert mentioned the court’s ability to adapt as COVID-19 conditions change.

”As much as we looked forward to resuming in-person oral arguments, videoconferencing is a valuable tool that allows us to hear appellate oral arguments efficiently and safely,” Luckert said.

The Supreme Court has heard oral arguments by videoconference since shortly after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The court livestreams all oral arguments on its YouTube channel at www.YouTube.com/KansasSupremeCourt.

