Maize, Renwick school districts hiring paraeducators

MAIZE, Kan. (KWCH) - The Maize Special Education Cooperative is holding a job fair on Friday, where it will conduct open interviews for paraeducators for positions in the Maize and Renwick school districts.

The job fair is from 11 a.m to 4 p.m. at the Hope Learning Center in Mount Hope. The districts are hiring full- and part-time paraeducators to support students with special needs and to interpret for deaf/hard of hearing students. Special education paraeducators work under the direction and supervision of licensed staff members to support the instructional program.

For more information, visit usd266.com.

