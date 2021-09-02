Advertisement

Patrol says Salina man killed in western Kansas crash

KWCH Car Crash generic
KWCH Car Crash generic(kwch)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLBY, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas State Patrol says a Salina man has died in a two-vehicle crash on a western Kansas roadway.

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 70 near Colby when a westbound car driven by 75-year-old Frank Herman briefly went off the road to the right, overcorrected and crossed both westbound lanes and the median before colliding with an eastbound pickup truck.

Investigators say Herman died at the scene.

The driver of the truck, a 27-year-old woman from Breckenridge, Colorado, was seriously injured. The patrol says both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nelson Elementary School in Haysville is being evacuated after blown power lines fell on the...
Nelson Elementary in Haysville evacuating due to downed powerlines
The sheriff’s office said it seeks to locate Kyle V. Hardick in the deaths of a man and another...
Man arrested in Reno County double homicide
The world’s largest locomotive, “Big Boy” number 4014, was in use in 1941.
“Big Boy” locomotive rolling through Kansas this week
McPherson lost a local icon, friend and neighbor, long time café owner, Shelly Wiggins.
Beloved McPherson café owner dies at Hays hospital
One Hillsboro business want to know why a similar business was approved to accept SNAP...
Local business confused over SNAP benefit denial

Latest News

The Kansas Supreme Court docket will remain in videoconference this month.
Kansas Supreme Court’s September docket will remain in videoconference
FILE
Threatening phone call cancels morning preschool classes, deemed not a threat
Stiefel Theatre in Salina, Kan.
Salina’s Stiefel Theatre requiring proof of vaccination or negative test
Maize High School in Maize, Kansas
Maize, Renwick school districts hiring paraeducators