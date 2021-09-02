Patrol says Salina man killed in western Kansas crash

COLBY, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas State Patrol says a Salina man has died in a two-vehicle crash on a western Kansas roadway.

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 70 near Colby when a westbound car driven by 75-year-old Frank Herman briefly went off the road to the right, overcorrected and crossed both westbound lanes and the median before colliding with an eastbound pickup truck.

Investigators say Herman died at the scene.

The driver of the truck, a 27-year-old woman from Breckenridge, Colorado, was seriously injured. The patrol says both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

