Police respond to barricaded subject at Pratt motel

PRATT, Kan. (KWCH) - The Pratt Police Department confirmed a heavy police response to the American Inn motel where there is a report of a subject barricaded in a room.

Police said officers on scene were working to de-escalate the situation and that there is no threat to the public. With that, police advise to avoid the area. Eyewitness News sent a crew to Pratt to gather further information.

Watch for updates as they become available, here and on Eyewitness News This Morning, starting at 4:30 a.m. on KWCH 12.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.