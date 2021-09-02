Advertisement

Police respond to barricaded subject at Pratt motel

police lights
police lights(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRATT, Kan. (KWCH) - The Pratt Police Department confirmed a heavy police response to the American Inn motel where there is a report of a subject barricaded in a room.

Police said officers on scene were working to de-escalate the situation and that there is no threat to the public. With that, police advise to avoid the area. Eyewitness News sent a crew to Pratt to gather further information.

Watch for updates as they become available, here and on Eyewitness News This Morning, starting at 4:30 a.m. on KWCH 12.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sedgwick County Sheriff’s have arrested and booked Douglass McGathy, 32, into jail for...
Man arrested, accused of stabbing, killing uncle over gun sale in Derby
One person is seriously injured in a crash at 135th Street West and Maple.
1 injured in crash in west Wichita
Nelson Elementary School in Haysville is being evacuated after blown power lines fell on the...
Nelson Elementary in Haysville evacuating due to downed powerlines
Wichita police arrested 34-year-old Latoya McCurn on Tuesday (8/17/21) in connection with the...
Affidavit: Woman admits to fatally stabbing man in SE Wichita
Andover Middle School
Andover school board approves mask mandate for elementary schools

Latest News

One Hillsboro business want to know why a similar business was approved to accept SNAP...
Local business confused over SNAP benefit denial
WPD
Wichita police launch program aimed at stopping violent crime among youth
KNG
Kansas National Guard members prepare to deploy to New Orleans
Hays schools
4 out of 6 Hays schools receive failing marks