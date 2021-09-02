Advertisement

Salina’s Stiefel Theatre requiring proof of vaccination or negative test

Stiefel Theatre in Salina, Kan.
Stiefel Theatre in Salina, Kan.(Facebook)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - In response to artists’ mandatory requirements and a dramatic surge in Covid-19 cases, the Stiefel Theatre in Salina will require a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of show date and/or proof of full vaccination for entry into all shows beginning Oct. 1. Ticketholders will be notified of these requirements via email.

Stiefel personnel plan to offer free rapid tests at the box office at 151 Santa Fe. Tests must be taken on-site within 72 hours of showtime; a staff member will provide confirmation of the results and a negative test verification for entry.

To find other testing sites in Salina, visit vaccinatesalinecountyks.com. Acceptable tests include: diagnostic tests, molecular tests, RT-PCR tests, NAAT tests and antigen tests. Call the Stiefel Theatre box office at 785-827-1998 for more information.

