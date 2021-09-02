Advertisement

September is National Preparedness Month

FEMA Mitigation Grant deadline quickly approaching
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - September is National Preparedness Month.

FEMA is using this month to encourage individuals, families and communities to be prepared in case something happens.

FEMA has easy-to-follow steps that you and your families can take to help you get prepared – such as making a disaster kit, that also includes your pet if you have one.

You can find more information here.

