WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - September is National Preparedness Month.

FEMA is using this month to encourage individuals, families and communities to be prepared in case something happens.

FEMA has easy-to-follow steps that you and your families can take to help you get prepared – such as making a disaster kit, that also includes your pet if you have one.

You can find more information here.

