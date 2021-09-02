Advertisement

Storms in Kansas; heavy rains in many areas

A few could produce strong wind gusts & small hail; drought easing moisture
Soaking rains impact Kansas in the coming days
Soaking rains impact Kansas in the coming days
By Ross Janssen
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says scattered storms will continue across Kansas into the overnight hours and Friday morning. Some of the rain will be heavy in spots and a few storms might have wind gusts to around 50 or 60 mph. The rain is badly needed in many areas and it still looks like generous amounts are on the way.

Friday will have scattered storms in the morning, then a break will occur for the early afternoon. Highs will be warming into the 80s with lighter winds. A more significant round of rain will impact the area for Friday night with widespread storms and locally heavy rain.

Saturday will start off with storms and some heavy rain, but by early afternoon, conditions dry out. Highs will be in the lower 80s with some late day sun expected.

Sunday and Labor Day will be dry and as the weather pattern changes, much of the Plains will have dry weather into the start of the Kansas State Fair.

Wichita Area Forecast

Tonight: Increasing clouds; Scattered storms. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 72.

Tomorrow: Scattered storms in the morning, then mostly cloudy. Wind: S 5-10. High: 87.

Tomorrow night: Showers and storms likely. Wind: S/SE 5-10. Low: 70.

Sat: High: 82 AM storms likely, then mostly cloudy.

Sun: High: 86 LOw: 67 Partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 90 Low: 66 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 93 Low: 69 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 86 Low: 62 Sunny.

Thu: High: 89 Low: 63 Sunny.

