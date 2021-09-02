Wichita Police investigating death in Riverside Thursday morning
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are investigating a death in the 800 block of West Murdock Thursday.
Police responded to a welfare check afer 2 a.m. Thursday where they found a person unresponsive. They were then transported to a hospital where they were pronounced dead.
Police are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the person’s death.
Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.