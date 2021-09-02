Wichita Police investigating death in Riverside Thursday morning

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are investigating a death in the 800 block of West Murdock Thursday.

Police responded to a welfare check afer 2 a.m. Thursday where they found a person unresponsive. They were then transported to a hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Police are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the person’s death.

