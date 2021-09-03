Catalytic converters stolen from SE Wichita businesses

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Catalytic converter thefts continue to rise all over Wichita and businesses tell us repairs are costing them thousands of dollars.

United Van Lines in southeast Wichita has dealt with this issue firsthand. Over the last couple of weeks, car batteries and other parts have gone missing from four trucks.

United’s neighbor company, the Butler Group, has been dealing with the same issue. Several of their vans had the catalytic converters ripped out in the middle of the night.

“You can’t catch the people that do it,” Butler Group business manager Tara Suslin said, “because people drive through here all the time like around parking lot.”

Both companies say despite having surveillance cameras, no one has been caught for these crimes.

