Central Kansas school district closes dues to COVID-19

By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DICKINSON COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - More Kansas schools are closing due to COVID-19.

USD 481 Hope/White City Schools announced they would be canceling all classes and activities starting Friday.

The district said much of its student body had been exposed to at least one positive COVID-19 case. The Morris County Health Department advised that all close contacts go into quarantine which the district said would be the majority of the K-12 students.

Classes and activities will resume on Sept. 13.

