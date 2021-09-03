Advertisement

Circle School District teacher arrested for child sex crimes

El Dorado police arrested Circle School District teacher Dannah "Dan" Rose for child sex crimes...
El Dorado police arrested Circle School District teacher Dannah "Dan" Rose for child sex crimes on Aug. 31.(Butler County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL DORADO, Kan. (KWCH) - A teacher in the Circle School District in Butler County was arrested for child sex crimes.

El Dorado Police said after multiple search warrants, Dannah “Dan” Rose, was arrested on Aug. 31 for sexual exploitation of a child and electronic solicitation.

Police said if you believe your child is a victim of crime, to contact the El Dorado Police Department at (316) 321-9120.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wichita pastor is losing his battle with COVID-19, according to a post about Pastor Dennis...
Wichita pastor battling COVID-19 to be removed from life support
McPherson lost a local icon, friend and neighbor, long time café owner, Shelly Wiggins.
Beloved McPherson café owner dies at Hays hospital
One Hillsboro business want to know why a similar business was approved to accept SNAP...
Local business confused over SNAP benefit denial
The world’s largest locomotive, “Big Boy” number 4014, was in use in 1941.
“Big Boy” locomotive rolling through Kansas this week
Soaking rains impact Kansas in the coming days
Storms in Kansas; heavy rains in many areas

Latest News

United Way
United Way won’t hold kick-off campaign this year
United Way
United Way eliminating this year's "kick-off" campaign
Spirit's new global digital logistic center
Spirit holds open house for new digital logistic center
Meghan and Juanta Wolfe, who were the winners of the Riverfest 2020 Poster & Artwork Contest,...
Fall Riverfest events still on with additional COVID-19 protocols, kids events canceled