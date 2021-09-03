Circle School District teacher arrested for child sex crimes

EL DORADO, Kan. (KWCH) - A teacher in the Circle School District in Butler County was arrested for child sex crimes.

El Dorado Police said after multiple search warrants, Dannah “Dan” Rose, was arrested on Aug. 31 for sexual exploitation of a child and electronic solicitation.

Police said if you believe your child is a victim of crime, to contact the El Dorado Police Department at (316) 321-9120.

