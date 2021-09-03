Advertisement

Derby School Board to discuss mask policy

Parents and community members turned out Friday afternoon to voice their opinions as the Derby school board discussed a mask policy.
Parents and community members turned out Friday afternoon to voice their opinions as the Derby school board discussed a mask policy.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DERBY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Derby School Board will hold a special meeting on Friday to discuss the possibility of requiring masks in schools.

It’s the latest district to tackle the issue as the number of COVID cases rises in schools. At Derby Middle School more than 200 students were out last week for COVID-19 quarantines.

Derby’s potential mask requirement is unique from other districts because even if it passes, some buildings may not have to wear masks. The proposed requirement would only make masks mandatory if more than 6%t of staff and students are out. The district would then be considered in the Red zone. If 2.5% to 5.99% of students are out, masks would be strongly recommended. Under 2%, masks would be optional.

The district will also discuss a school board resignation at Friday’s meeting.

Watch the live discussion here: http://www.derbyweb.com/406/Channel-7

