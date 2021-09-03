Fall Riverfest events still on with additional COVID-19 protocols, kids events canceled

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Fall Riverfest events are still on despite a rise in COVID-19 cases.

The festival will continue with additional COVID-19 protocols, however, events that attract a large number of kids 12 years or younger, are canceled, including the Kids Corner and Ottaway Carnival.

The festival is adopting the following protocols:

Unvaccinated attendees are asked to wear a mask at all Riverfest and other WFI events.

Vaccinated attendees to wear a mask in crowded areas.

For indoor events, masks are encouraged.

Social distancing is strongly encouraged at both outdoor and indoor event venues.

Hand sanitizers will be available at several locations across the festival grounds.

Hands-free refilling stations for water bottles will be available and sanitized regularly.

Ticket booths, counters and tables will be sanitized regularly.

The merchandise tent will have masks on hand and will accept cashless payment options.

Riverfest said it will continue to monitor conditions leading into the fall events.

Starting Sept. 6, Riverfest buttons can be purchased at area QuikTrip locations.

