Advertisement

Fall Riverfest events still on with additional COVID-19 protocols, kids events canceled

Meghan and Juanta Wolfe, who were the winners of the Riverfest 2020 Poster & Artwork Contest,...
Meghan and Juanta Wolfe, who were the winners of the Riverfest 2020 Poster & Artwork Contest, will continue to serve as Official Artists of Riverfest for 2021.(Wichita Festivals, Inc.)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Fall Riverfest events are still on despite a rise in COVID-19 cases.

The festival will continue with additional COVID-19 protocols, however, events that attract a large number of kids 12 years or younger, are canceled, including the Kids Corner and Ottaway Carnival.

The festival is adopting the following protocols:

Unvaccinated attendees are asked to wear a mask at all Riverfest and other WFI events.

Vaccinated attendees to wear a mask in crowded areas.

For indoor events, masks are encouraged.

Social distancing is strongly encouraged at both outdoor and indoor event venues.

Hand sanitizers will be available at several locations across the festival grounds.

Hands-free refilling stations for water bottles will be available and sanitized regularly.

Ticket booths, counters and tables will be sanitized regularly.

The merchandise tent will have masks on hand and will accept cashless payment options.

Riverfest said it will continue to monitor conditions leading into the fall events.

Starting Sept. 6, Riverfest buttons can be purchased at area QuikTrip locations.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McPherson lost a local icon, friend and neighbor, long time café owner, Shelly Wiggins.
Beloved McPherson café owner dies at Hays hospital
A Wichita pastor is losing his battle with COVID-19, according to a post about Pastor Dennis...
Wichita pastor battling COVID-19 to be removed from life support
One Hillsboro business want to know why a similar business was approved to accept SNAP...
Local business confused over SNAP benefit denial
The world’s largest locomotive, “Big Boy” number 4014, was in use in 1941.
“Big Boy” locomotive rolling through Kansas this week
Soaking rains impact Kansas in the coming days
Storms in Kansas; heavy rains in many areas

Latest News

Spirit's new global digital logistic center
Spirit holds open house for new digital logistic center
City Of Wichita
Some City of Wichita facilities will close, have special hours for Labor Day weekend
Catalytic converters stolen from SE Wichita businesses
Catalytic converters stolen from SE Wichita businesses
Catalytic converters stolen from SE Wichita businesses
Catalytic converters stolen from SE Wichita businesses