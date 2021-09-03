Goddard school board approves masks for some students, staff

GODDARD, Kan. (KWCH) - Elementary and intermediate school students in Goddard will have to wear masks after Labor Day. The school board approved the COVID-19 safety protocol at a meeting Thursday evening.

In a note to parents, Dane Baxa, the district’s director of community relations, said in the first two weeks of school, there have been 45 COVID positve student tests and 137 close contacts. Baxa compared those numbers to last year from November 30, 2020, to May 27, 2021, when 62 COVID positive student tests and 119 close contacts were reported for the same grade level.

“At this current rate, the district is unlikely able to continue daily testing protocols need to keep students in school. This would result in students being out of school for at least 11 days every time they are considered an unmasked close contact,” said Baxa.

The mask policy will take effect Sept. 7. Baxa said local and county data will be continued to be monitored to determine when the mask policy can be suspended.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.