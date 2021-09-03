Advertisement

Goddard school board approves masks for some students, staff

FILE - Goddard BOE meeting
FILE - Goddard BOE meeting(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GODDARD, Kan. (KWCH) - Elementary and intermediate school students in Goddard will have to wear masks after Labor Day. The school board approved the COVID-19 safety protocol at a meeting Thursday evening.

In a note to parents, Dane Baxa, the district’s director of community relations, said in the first two weeks of school, there have been 45 COVID positve student tests and 137 close contacts. Baxa compared those numbers to last year from November 30, 2020, to May 27, 2021, when 62 COVID positive student tests and 119 close contacts were reported for the same grade level.

“At this current rate, the district is unlikely able to continue daily testing protocols need to keep students in school. This would result in students being out of school for at least 11 days every time they are considered an unmasked close contact,” said Baxa.

The mask policy will take effect Sept. 7. Baxa said local and county data will be continued to be monitored to determine when the mask policy can be suspended.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office said it seeks to locate Kyle V. Hardick in the deaths of a man and another...
Man arrested in Reno County double homicide
Nelson Elementary School in Haysville is being evacuated after blown power lines fell on the...
Nelson Elementary in Haysville evacuating due to downed powerlines
The world’s largest locomotive, “Big Boy” number 4014, was in use in 1941.
“Big Boy” locomotive rolling through Kansas this week
McPherson lost a local icon, friend and neighbor, long time café owner, Shelly Wiggins.
Beloved McPherson café owner dies at Hays hospital
One Hillsboro business want to know why a similar business was approved to accept SNAP...
Local business confused over SNAP benefit denial

Latest News

Trust Women
Kansas abortion clinics impacted by new Texas law
The Stiefel Theatre will begin requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test...
Salina’s Stiefel Theatre requiring proof of vaccination or negative test
McPherson lost a local icon, friend and neighbor, long time café owner, Shelly Wiggins.
Beloved McPherson café owner dies at Hays hospital
Republic County Jr/Sr High School temporarily closed due to COVID-19 cases