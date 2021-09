WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 30-year-old Hazelton man died in a one-vehicle crash Friday morning in Barber County.

Stewart Ott was driving south on Bethel Road at 8:53 a.m. when his Jeep Wrangler went off the road, rotated counterclockwise, and overturned onto its top.

Ott was pronounced dead at the scene.

