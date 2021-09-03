Advertisement

Heavy rain & storms tonight and into early Saturday

1 to 3 inches of rain likely for most of Kansas
Forecast rain tonight through Saturday morning.
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that widespread rain and thunderstorms are expected for the entire state overnight and into early Saturday, leading to the potential for flooding.

Scattered thunderstorms will become more widespread through the evening and into the night. A few of the stronger storms could produce hail and gusty winds, but heavy rainfall will be the primary concern overnight.

An additional 1 to 3 inches of rain is likely for areas generally along and south of I-70 overnight, which will lead to possible flooding. Locally higher rain amounts will be possible.

Showers and storms will linger Saturday morning mainly for areas along and south of I-70 with activity gradually ending by early afternoon. High temperatures will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s as sunshine returns.

Quiet weather is expected through the rest of the Labor Day weekend. There may be a few isolated storms Sunday morning over parts of northern Kansas, but most of the state will remain dry. Temperatures will get hotter with highs in the low to mid 80s Sunday and around 90 on Labor Day with sunshine.

Our next cold front will arrive Tuesday, bringing temperatures back into the mid 80s on Wednesday. The heat returns though by late next week with highs returning to the 90s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Rain and thunderstorms likely. Wind: S/NE 5-10. Low: 70

Tomorrow: Morning rain and storms, then clearing during the afternoon. Wind: NE 5-15. High: 82

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 63

Sun: High: 85 Becoming mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 90 Low: 63 Sunny and hotter.

Tue: High: 92 Low: 67 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 86 Low: 61 Mostly sunny; a bit cooler.

Thu: High: 90 Low: 62 Sunny.

Fri: High: 94 Low: 66 Sunny.

