Kansas State Fair back after year absence

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - After missing last year’s statewide celebration due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are one week out from the return of the Kansas State Fair. Despite the pandemic, organizers expect hundreds of thousands of people to roam the fairgrounds in Hutchinson. Keeping fairgoers safe for the 10-day event is something organizers say they’ve planned al year.

Precautions include recommending face coverings in buildings and numerous points to wash or sanitize your hands.

“We’re recommending people who comes on the grounds and go into any of the buildings that they do wear face coverings. We have secured 100,000 face coverings so just incase you don’t have one, every building will have some face coverings available. We’ll also be doing one-way traffic in all the buildings. We’ll also have plenty of handwashing stations and hand sanitizer stations throughout the grounds,” Kansas State Fair General Manager Bryan Schulz said.

While prepping for the Kansas State Fair isn’t easy, organizers say they’re ready.

“Starting next Friday (Sept. 10), (there are) lots of great things that are going to go on the grounds, great lineups in the grandstand, lots of great things that are happening on the grounds” Schulz said. “People have been kind of pent up for entertainment and they’re wanting to get out and enjoy, but they want to do it in a safety format.”

Some vendors say having the fair canceled last year has them even more excited to be back this year.

“(We’re) just a few days away, been setting things up here last couple of weeks, getting things ready,” fair vendor Dwight Wedel said.

Speaking for the group ready to greet visitors to Hutchinson from across Kansas, fellow vendor Dave Zugelder said “we’re just very excited to be here this year.”

You can find a full list of fair events here: Kansas State Fair schedule.

