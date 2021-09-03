KDHE opening vaccination, testing clinic on Kansas Turnpike

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - For the last few days, Kansas Health Department & Environment (KDHE) has been putting on vaccination and testing events at service stations on the turnpike. It’s in collaboration with Blue Cross Blue Shield.

KDHE officials say they’ve seen a pretty good response from the clinics. The site locations are displayed on turnpike message boards. KDHE officials say over the last couple of days, about 30 people have stopped by each day.

“A good story from yesterday is we actually had an individual that we did a 15-minute rapid test on and that person came back positive and we could actually tell them so they didn’t go into the station that was right here and possibly expose other people,” said KDHE Emergency Management Director Michael McNulty.

Find a turnpike testing and vaccination clinic near you on the list below or visit one of the following sites: knowbeforeyougoKS.com OR kansasvaccine.gov/

Butler County

Wednesday, September 8, 2021

What: El Dorado YMCA, Testing Event

Where: El Dorado YMCA, 300 N Main St, El Dorado, KS

Hours: 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM

Lyon County

Saturday, September 11, 2021

What: Lyon Great American Market, Testing Event

Where: Lyon Great American Market, Main Street, Emporia, KS

Hours: 7:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Reno County

Friday, September 10 – Sunday, September 19, 2021

What: Kansas State Fair, Vaccine and Testing Event

Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Moderna

Where: Kansas State Fairgrounds, 2000 N Poplar St, Hutchinson, KS

Hours: 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Riley County

Tuesday, September 7, 2021

What: Riley County Health Department, Testing Event

Where: Manhattan Mall, 100 Manhattan Town Center, Manhattan, KS

Hours: 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Thursday, September 9, 2021

What: Riley County Health Department, Testing Event

Where: Manhattan Mall, 100 Manhattan Town Center, Manhattan, KS

Hours: 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Sedgwick County

Saturday, September 11, 2021

What: Sedgwick County Health Department and Wichita Black Nurses Association, Vaccine Event

Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Moderna

Where: Evergreen Neighborhood Resource Center, 2700 N. Woodland St, Wichita, KS

Hours: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Shawnee County

Tuesday, September 7, 2021

What: Open Arms Outreach Ministry, Vaccine Event

Vaccines Offered: Pfizer

Where: Open Arms Outreach Ministry, 2401 SE 11th St, Topeka, KS

Hours: 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM

Saturday, September 11, 2021

What: NOTO Live, Vaccine Event

Vaccines Offered: Johnson & Johnson

Where: Arts Connect – 909 N Kansas Ave, Topeka KS

Hours: 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM

