KDHE opening vaccination, testing clinic on Kansas Turnpike
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - For the last few days, Kansas Health Department & Environment (KDHE) has been putting on vaccination and testing events at service stations on the turnpike. It’s in collaboration with Blue Cross Blue Shield.
KDHE officials say they’ve seen a pretty good response from the clinics. The site locations are displayed on turnpike message boards. KDHE officials say over the last couple of days, about 30 people have stopped by each day.
“A good story from yesterday is we actually had an individual that we did a 15-minute rapid test on and that person came back positive and we could actually tell them so they didn’t go into the station that was right here and possibly expose other people,” said KDHE Emergency Management Director Michael McNulty.
Find a turnpike testing and vaccination clinic near you on the list below or visit one of the following sites: knowbeforeyougoKS.com OR kansasvaccine.gov/
Butler County
Wednesday, September 8, 2021
What: El Dorado YMCA, Testing Event
Where: El Dorado YMCA, 300 N Main St, El Dorado, KS
Hours: 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM
Lyon County
Saturday, September 11, 2021
What: Lyon Great American Market, Testing Event
Where: Lyon Great American Market, Main Street, Emporia, KS
Hours: 7:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Reno County
Friday, September 10 – Sunday, September 19, 2021
What: Kansas State Fair, Vaccine and Testing Event
Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Moderna
Where: Kansas State Fairgrounds, 2000 N Poplar St, Hutchinson, KS
Hours: 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Riley County
Tuesday, September 7, 2021
What: Riley County Health Department, Testing Event
Where: Manhattan Mall, 100 Manhattan Town Center, Manhattan, KS
Hours: 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM
Thursday, September 9, 2021
What: Riley County Health Department, Testing Event
Where: Manhattan Mall, 100 Manhattan Town Center, Manhattan, KS
Hours: 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM
Sedgwick County
Saturday, September 11, 2021
What: Sedgwick County Health Department and Wichita Black Nurses Association, Vaccine Event
Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Moderna
Where: Evergreen Neighborhood Resource Center, 2700 N. Woodland St, Wichita, KS
Hours: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM
Shawnee County
Tuesday, September 7, 2021
What: Open Arms Outreach Ministry, Vaccine Event
Vaccines Offered: Pfizer
Where: Open Arms Outreach Ministry, 2401 SE 11th St, Topeka, KS
Hours: 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM
Saturday, September 11, 2021
What: NOTO Live, Vaccine Event
Vaccines Offered: Johnson & Johnson
Where: Arts Connect – 909 N Kansas Ave, Topeka KS
Hours: 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM
