Kingman County couple welcomes baby on wild ride to Wichita hospital

Hensley Hostetler was born in a pickup truck on the way to the hospital earlier this week. Her...
Hensley Hostetler was born in a pickup truck on the way to the hospital earlier this week. Her parents, from Cunningham, say the baby is doing well and they plan to bring her home over Labor Day Weekend.(Abbigail and Aaron Hostetler)
By Abbey Higginbotham
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - While parents do what they can for a child’s birth, the arrival of a new life often doesn’t go as planned. Eyewitness News this week spoke with a Cunningham couple with an especially unique story to tell in experiencing he unexpected with the birth of their daughter.

Hensley Rose Hostetler’s beginning life story is one her parents will never forget. Wednesday evening, her mother, Abbigail Hostetler’s water broke a week earlier than expected. She and her husband, Aaron, jumped in their family’s pickup truck and rushed to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, a little more than an hour away from their home.

“It was the moment that I put my hand down there to check and I had her head in my hands,” Abbigail said. “And I looked at (Aaron) and said, ‘I think it’s time to pull over. ‘You’re going to have to deliver her on the side of the highway.”

The couple was about 20 minutes out from the hospital.

“At 90 miles an hour, I plowed on the brakes and like a scene from Talladega Nights, we hit the ditch and as soon as I made the passenger’s side of the pickup, I said, we’re going to have to just send it.”

Within seconds, Aaron said, he delivered his daughter.

The Hostetlers called 911 after realizing their daughter was experiencing breathing issues. An ambulance arrived and transported them to Wesley Medical Center.

“EMS was great. They did a phenomenal job,” Abbigail said. The guy, the paramedic, I don’t know his name, he right off the bat took her, stimulated her, got her to cry. And I mean they were just phenomenal. Very fast with what they needed to do and got us where we needed to go.”

