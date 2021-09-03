Advertisement

Some City of Wichita facilities will close, have special hours for Labor Day weekend

City Of Wichita
City Of Wichita(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Some City of Wichita facilities will be closed or have special hours in observance of Labor Day.

The following facilities will be closed:

Closed Saturday, Sept 4: CityArts and Mid-America All-Indian Museum.

Closed Sunday, Sept 5: Wichita Public Library locations, and CityArts.

Closed Monday, Sept 6: City Hall, neighborhood resource centers, Wichita Transit administrative offices, Wichita Public Library locations, Wichita Park & Recreation centers, Century II Performing Arts & Convention Center administrative offices, Wichita TIX box office, CityArts, Old Cowtown Museum, Wichita Art Museum, Mid-America All-Indian Museum, Great Plains Nature Center Environmental Health office, WATER Center, the Animal Shelter and Brooks Landfill.

Wichita Transit or Paratransit service will also not be available on Labor Day.

The following will have special hours over the holiday weekend:

Cowtown will be open 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, Sept 3.

OJ Watson Park will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. with rides from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept 6;

Golf Wichita courses will be open regular hours on Monday, Sept 6;

Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center will be open regular hours on Monday, Sept 6;

Botanica will be open regular hours on Monday, Sept 6

