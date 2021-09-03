Stormy start to the holiday weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says showers and storms will come to a stop this morning, but they promise to return this evening and last into Saturday morning. While one or two storms may be severe with small hail and gusty wind, the main concern moving forward is heavy rainfall.

Expect high temperatures to reach the upper 80s today which is near normal but also 10 to 15 degrees cooler than the past few days.

Once the storms depart around midday Saturday, the remainder of the holiday weekend looks dry with some sunshine. Temperatures will also trend higher into the middle 80s on Sunday and near ninety on Labor Day.

A second cold front is coming to Kansas early next week. After climbing into the lower 90s on Tuesday, temperatures will tumble into the lower and middle 80s on Wednesday. However, the front should move through the state without any rainfall.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Rain/thunder early, then mostly cloudy. Wind: S/SW 5-15. High: 90.

Tonight: Cloudy with numerous showers/storms. Wind: E/NE 5-10. Low: 70.

Tomorrow: Morning storms, then afternoon clearing. Wind: NE 5-15. High: 82.

Sun: Low: 67. High: 86. Partly cloudy.

Mon: Low: 65. High: 90. Mostly sunny, warmer.

Tue: Low: 70. High: 93. Mostly sunny, becoming breezy.

Wed: Low: 62. High: 86. Sunny, cooler.

Thu: Low: 64. High: 91. Sunny, becoming breezy.

