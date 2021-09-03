Advertisement

United Way won’t hold kick-off campaign this year

By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The United Way is eliminating its 2021 kick-off campaign.

The organization said many companies are choosing to do virtual campaigns this year, so it will not hold its own to avoid a large gathering.

United Way president Pete Najera said it is also doing away with having a specific fundraising goal.

“The United Way works to advance the common good for all people in Wichita, and we want to be measured by the impact we have, not by the money we raise,” Najera said.

While there is no set goal, the United Way is still seeking donations from the community. Najera said its 2-1-1 line has received 300% more calls since the start of the pandemic.

