Where’s Shane? Andover v. Maize football

By Shane Konicki
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 5:20 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ANDOVER, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL IS HERE! This morning we’re out at Andover High School gearing up for their big game against Maize... and having some fun while we do it!

This morning we’ll be hanging out with the cheer squad and dance team, checking in with the football team, making some sports picks with Sheriff Easter and Lt. Jim Convey,  and grooving along with the band!

And for everything you need when it comes to high school sports-- head on over to catchitkansas.com!

