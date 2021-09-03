Advertisement

Wichita pastor battling COVID-19 to be removed from life support

A Wichita pastor is losing his battle with COVID-19, according to a post about Pastor Dennis Turner on the Christ Church-ICT Facebook page.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita pastor may soon lose his battle with COVID-19.

In a post on Facebook on Thursday, Christ Church-ICT said the family of Pastor Dennis Turner had been receiving treatment for complications of COVID-19 which included them using an ECMO machine. The church said doctors had informed his family that they had done all they could do for the pastor, medically. Because of that, the church said doctors would be removing all of the support he has been receiving on Friday.

“The entire family is standing firm in faith and hope that the Lord will heal Dennis and give him new lungs. They are asking for us all to come alongside and join them in this prayer, that our dear friend will be healed and breathe on his own tomorrow with new lungs,” reads the Facebook post.

The church opened Thursday night for those wishing to gather and pray for the pastor. The church said it would be open again on Friday to lift up the family and intercede for Pastor Dennis.

