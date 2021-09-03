Advertisement

Wichita PD needs help identifying sex crime suspect

Wichita Police Department
Wichita Police Department(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect in a sex crime investigation.

Detectives need to identify the man pictured below after an alleged incident on Aug. 10 in the 500 block of S Seneca. At around 10 p.m. the suspect went into a business and stole lotion before intentionally going into the women’s bathroom, where he exposed himself and conducted lewd activities around a female customer.

If you recognize this person, call Det. Brock at 316-352-4837 or email at pbrock@wichita.gov. If you’d like to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

