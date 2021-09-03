WPD’s Community Policing team helps Wichita family with home repairs

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Wichita Police Department Patrol East Community Policing team worked with its Community Support Specialists and One Spark to provide a window air conditioner unit for an elderly couple and their 7-year-old granddaughter after their unit went out.

They are also assisting the family in getting new doors for their home after their doors were broken off their hinges during a previous incident.

