WPD’s Community Policing team helps Wichita family with home repairs
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Wichita Police Department Patrol East Community Policing team worked with its Community Support Specialists and One Spark to provide a window air conditioner unit for an elderly couple and their 7-year-old granddaughter after their unit went out.
They are also assisting the family in getting new doors for their home after their doors were broken off their hinges during a previous incident.
