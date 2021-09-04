Advertisement

Food 4 Kids will give away 6,000 food packs a week throughout September

Food 4 kids program
Food 4 kids program(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff and Abbey Higginbotham
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Food 4 Kids is a program that gives backpacks full of food to kids each weekend throughout September to ensure kids have enough food while they are not at school. 

KWCH has partnered with the Kansas Food Bank and Dillons for years to help kids and families in the community.

Here is a list of ideas of something you can donate:

  • Peanut Butter
  • Beans and Franks
  • Beef Jerky
  • Cereal
  • Fruit Cups
  • Raisins
  • Pudding Cups
  • Juice Boxes
  • Milk
  • Cereal bars or granola bars.

The program plans on making 6,000 packs a week to give away. If you would like to donate, you can donate at the cash register at any Dillons’ location, even at the self check out, or you can donate on Dillons’ phone app. If you would like to volunteer to help put together the packets, you can call the Kansas Food Bank.

People can donate through September 30. For more information, click here.

