Getting warmer through Labor Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that we will gradually get warmer through the rest of the Labor Day weekend.

Skies will turn mainly clear tonight with patchy areas of fog possible. Low temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to around 60.

Some fog may linger early Sunday, otherwise look for mainly sunny skies for most of the day. Highs will reach the low to mid 80s.

Isolated thunderstorms may develop over western Kansas Sunday afternoon and into the early evening. Not everyone will get rain, and the chance is low overall, but it cannot be entirely ruled out.

Otherwise, most of Kansas will continue to get a break from rain through the rest of the Labor Day weekend with dry weather on Monday with sunshine. Highs will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s Monday afternoon with a bit of a south breeze.

Our next cold front will arrive Tuesday, bringing a bit of heat relief midweek with highs in the 80s on Wednesday. As of now, it looks like the front will move through dry.

A hotter weather pattern may quickly develop by the end of the upcoming week, possibly lasting into next week. This would also keep most of Kansas dry, so after some soaking rain the past couple of day, get ready for a dry stretch of weather ahead.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear. Patchy fog possible. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 61

Tomorrow: Patchy fog possible early, otherwise mostly sunny. Wind: NE/SE 5-10. High: 84

Tomorrow Night: Clear skies. Wind: SE/S 5-10. Low: 61

Labor Day: High: 89 Sunny.

Tue: High: 92 Low: 67 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 87 Low: 61 Mostly sunny; a bit cooler.

Thu: High: 90 Low: 60 Sunny.

Fri: High: 95 Low: 64 Sunny and hotter.

Sat: High: 96 Low: 68 Mostly sunny; breezy and hot.

