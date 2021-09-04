Heavy rains ending, rest of Labor Day Weekend looks nice

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Rain is moving out, drying out later today and through the rest of the holiday weekend.

A cold front and upper level disturbance moved through Kansas this morning with beneficial rains to most of the state. Many locations reported between 1-3″ of rainfall in the past 24 hours. Wichita has picked up between 1-2″. A storm spotter near August reported 2.5″ of rain in the past 8 hours. Showers should come to an end for most of Kansas by Noon with clouds lingering in south-central Kansas through the afternoon- sunny elsewhere.

High pressure builds into the central Plains tonight with some patchy dense fog possible by morning. Comfortable temperatures with morning lows in the 50s and low 60s. A few morning clouds, otherwise mostly sunny and pleasant temperatures Sunday. Highs in the 80s statewide. Continued dry Labor Day with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s and low 90s. Expect dry weather the rest of the week with temperatures in the 80s and low 90s. Summer isn’t over yet, the heat returns Friday into next weekend with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Morning rain and storms, then mostly cloudy through the afternoon. Wind: NE 5-10. High: 80

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 62

Tomorrow: Morning clouds, then mostly sunny. Wind: E 5-10. High: 83

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 62

Labor Day: High: 88 Sunny and warmer.

Tue: High: 92 Low: 67 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 86 Low: 61 Mostly sunny; a bit cooler.

Thu: High: 88 Low: 60 Sunny.

Fri: High: 94 Low: 66 Sunny.

Sat: High: 96 Low: 69 Mostly sunny, breezy.

