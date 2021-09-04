Advertisement

Sedgwick County Health Department offering free COVID-19 tests on Labor Day.

Sedgwick County, Kansas
Sedgwick County, Kansas(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - If you need a COVID-19 test this holiday weekend, the Sedgwick County Health Department will be offering free testing on Labor Day.

With most clinics closing on Monday, September 6, for Labor Day, the health department wants to give Wichitans a chance to still get tested if needed. Tests will only be available that Monday at the 2716 West-Central clinic.

Testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Due to a limited number of COVID-19 testing sites open on Labor Day Monday, September 6, no-cost COVID-19 testing will...

Posted by Sedgwick County Government on Thursday, September 2, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wichita pastor is losing his battle with COVID-19, according to a post about Pastor Dennis...
Wichita pastor battling COVID-19 to be removed from life support
Central Kansas school district closes dues to COVID-19
El Dorado police arrested Circle School District teacher Dannah "Dan" Rose for child sex crimes...
Circle School District teacher arrested for child sex crimes
Hensley Hostetler was born in a pickup truck on the way to the hospital earlier this week. Her...
Kingman County couple welcomes baby on wild ride to Wichita hospital
The Wichita Police Dept. is asking for the public's help to locate a second suspect wanted in a...
WPD: Dodge City man no longer suspect in Riverside Park shooting, robbery, another suspect sought

Latest News

Derby school board
Derby school board establishes criteria for masks, COVID-19 response
Baby born in truck
Kingman County couple welcomes baby on wild ride to Wichita hospital
Stolen Moped
Thief steals moped twice from Wichita man
Hensley Hostetler was born in a pickup truck on the way to the hospital earlier this week. Her...
Kingman County couple welcomes baby on wild ride to Wichita hospital