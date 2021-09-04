Sedgwick County Health Department offering free COVID-19 tests on Labor Day.
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - If you need a COVID-19 test this holiday weekend, the Sedgwick County Health Department will be offering free testing on Labor Day.
With most clinics closing on Monday, September 6, for Labor Day, the health department wants to give Wichitans a chance to still get tested if needed. Tests will only be available that Monday at the 2716 West-Central clinic.
Testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
