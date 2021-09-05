Kansans honor 13 American Soldiers killed in Kabul by walking 13 miles

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A group of Kansans honored the 13 American soldiers killed in a suicide attack at the airport in Kabul.

This morning they marched 13 miles with American flags in hand to honor the memory of the 13 soldiers lost to violence.

The Mulvane Police Department escorted them, along with Mulvane EMS and Mulvane Fire Department, from the American Legion Post in Mulvane to the derby VFW and back with escorts from the derby police department for 13 miles.

