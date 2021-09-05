Advertisement

Picture perfect weather through Labor Day

Nice weather through Labor Day
Nice weather through Labor Day(KWCH-Weather)
By Dean Jones
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dry weather in the week ahead

A perfect Sunday morning across Kansas as temperatures dipped into the 50s and low 60s. Sunshine will dominate throughout the day as stable, high pressure is currently in control of the weather pattern for the remainder of the Labor Day weekend. Highs will only reach the mid 80s today with upper 80s and low 90s expected on Labor Day.

Another cold front approaches Kansas on Tuesday, with temperatures expected to reach the low to mid 90s before it moves through late in the day. It should remain dry as this front passes- due to limited atmospheric moisture. Cooler temperatures- mainly highs in the 80s return to the forecast for Wednesday. By the end of the week, temperatures will climb into the mid-90s under sunny skies and increasing southerly winds. The heat looks to stick around through next weekend and the start of the Kansas State Fair.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. Wind: NE/SE 5-10. High: 84

Tonight: Clear skies, comfortably cool. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 62

Tomorrow: Sunny- just a few passing high clouds. Wind: S/SW 5-15. High: 90

Tomorrow Night: Clear skies. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 67

Tue: High: 92 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 85 Low: 61 Mostly sunny; a bit cooler.

Thu: High: 89 Low: 60 Sunny.

Fri: High: 95 Low: 64 Sunny and breezy; hotter.

Sat: High: 96 Low: 68 Mostly sunny; breezy and hot.

Sun: High: 93 Low: 68 Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hensley Hostetler was born in a pickup truck on the way to the hospital earlier this week. Her...
Kingman County couple welcomes baby on wild ride to Wichita hospital
Damon Quigley, 13, died by suicide in January 2021. His family is using their loss to promote...
Losing son to suicide sparks family to spread message: It’s ok to not be ok
Central Kansas school district closes dues to COVID-19
A Wichita pastor is losing his battle with COVID-19, according to a post about Pastor Dennis...
Wichita pastor battling COVID-19 to be removed from life support
El Dorado police arrested Circle School District teacher Dannah "Dan" Rose for child sex crimes...
Circle School District teacher arrested for child sex crimes

Latest News

Wichita forecast Sunday and Labor Day.
Getting warmer through Labor Day
Labor Day Weekend Forecast
Heavy rains ending, rest of Labor Day Weekend looks nice
Forecast rain tonight through Saturday morning.
Heavy rain & storms tonight and into early Saturday
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says showers and storms will come to a stop this morning, but they...
Stormy start to the holiday weekend