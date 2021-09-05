Picture perfect weather through Labor Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dry weather in the week ahead

A perfect Sunday morning across Kansas as temperatures dipped into the 50s and low 60s. Sunshine will dominate throughout the day as stable, high pressure is currently in control of the weather pattern for the remainder of the Labor Day weekend. Highs will only reach the mid 80s today with upper 80s and low 90s expected on Labor Day.

Another cold front approaches Kansas on Tuesday, with temperatures expected to reach the low to mid 90s before it moves through late in the day. It should remain dry as this front passes- due to limited atmospheric moisture. Cooler temperatures- mainly highs in the 80s return to the forecast for Wednesday. By the end of the week, temperatures will climb into the mid-90s under sunny skies and increasing southerly winds. The heat looks to stick around through next weekend and the start of the Kansas State Fair.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. Wind: NE/SE 5-10. High: 84

Tonight: Clear skies, comfortably cool. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 62

Tomorrow: Sunny- just a few passing high clouds. Wind: S/SW 5-15. High: 90

Tomorrow Night: Clear skies. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 67

Tue: High: 92 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 85 Low: 61 Mostly sunny; a bit cooler.

Thu: High: 89 Low: 60 Sunny.

Fri: High: 95 Low: 64 Sunny and breezy; hotter.

Sat: High: 96 Low: 68 Mostly sunny; breezy and hot.

Sun: High: 93 Low: 68 Mostly sunny.

