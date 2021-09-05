Advertisement

Police: 3 killed, 3 wounded in shooting in DC

Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee, front, speaks after three people were killed and three...
Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee, front, speaks after three people were killed and three others wounded in a Saturday night shooting in Washington, D.C.(Source: WJLA via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - The District of Columbia’s Metropolitan Police Department says three people were killed and three others were wounded Saturday night in a shooting in Northwest Washington.

Information posted on the police department’s Twitter account says the shooting occurred about 7:30 p.m. EDT in the 600 block of Longfellow Street in the Brightwood Park neighborhood.

Police say the injuries of surviving victims treated at area hospitals are not life-threatening.

Police are seeking public assistance in locating a black Honda Accord sedan pictured in a tweet.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wichita pastor is losing his battle with COVID-19, according to a post about Pastor Dennis...
Wichita pastor battling COVID-19 to be removed from life support
Central Kansas school district closes dues to COVID-19
El Dorado police arrested Circle School District teacher Dannah "Dan" Rose for child sex crimes...
Circle School District teacher arrested for child sex crimes
Hensley Hostetler was born in a pickup truck on the way to the hospital earlier this week. Her...
Kingman County couple welcomes baby on wild ride to Wichita hospital
Damon Quigley, 13, died by suicide in January 2021. His family is using their loss to promote...
Losing son to suicide sparks family to spread message: It’s ok to not be ok

Latest News

Apartment fire near Harry and Oliver
Apartment fire near Harry and Oliver
police lights
Wichita Police looking for 3 teens who assaulted 2 men near Arkansas River Trail
Greg Nazarko, manager of the Bourbon Bandstand bar on Bourbon Street, stands outside the club,...
Energy company: Hurricane Ida restoration could take weeks
Wichita firefighters head to Louisiana
Wichita firefighters head to Louisiana to aid in hurricane Ida relief efforts