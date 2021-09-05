Advertisement

Police: Four shot dead in Houston house that was set ablaze

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner says the dead were adults in their 50s and children who were...
Houston Police Chief Troy Finner says the dead were adults in their 50s and children who were apparently in the 10 to 13 age range.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say firefighters found two adults and two children dead of apparent gunshot wounds after extinguishing a blaze at a Houston home.

Police Chief Troy Finner says there weren’t any signs of forced entry at the house in the southwest of the city and the fire may have been an attempt to destroy evidence or disguise something at the scene.

The fire was reported shortly after 8 a.m.

Finner says the dead were adults in their 50s and children who were apparently in the 10 to 13 age range.

He didn’t identify the dead, saying police hadn’t yet notified their family.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hensley Hostetler was born in a pickup truck on the way to the hospital earlier this week. Her...
Kingman County couple welcomes baby on wild ride to Wichita hospital
Damon Quigley, 13, died by suicide in January 2021. His family is using their loss to promote...
Losing son to suicide sparks family to spread message: It’s ok to not be ok
Central Kansas school district closes dues to COVID-19
A Wichita pastor is losing his battle with COVID-19, according to a post about Pastor Dennis...
Wichita pastor battling COVID-19 to be removed from life support
El Dorado police arrested Circle School District teacher Dannah "Dan" Rose for child sex crimes...
Circle School District teacher arrested for child sex crimes

Latest News

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said the unidentified suspect was dressed in full body armor —...
Sheriff: Florida gunman killed 4, including mom still holding baby
Pandemic-based jobless benefits for millions of Americans expire Labor Day weekend.
Two anchors of COVID safety net ending, affecting millions
Jasmine Ballard’s baby boy was born 14 weeks early after she contracted COVID-19.
Baby born weeks early after unvaccinated mother contracts COVID-19
A Taliban soldier walks on the tarmac at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul,...
Taliban resume some flights, press assault on final holdout