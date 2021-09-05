Advertisement

Sunny and warmer Labor Day

Highs around 90 degrees
Forecast high temperatures on Labor Day.
Forecast high temperatures on Labor Day.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that warmer weather is on the way for Labor Day.

Isolated thunderstorms will be possible this evening over western Kansas. If any storms develop, they will quickly diminish after sunset.

Most of the state will be dry tonight with clear skies. Low temperatures will reach the lower 60s by Monday morning.

We will have plenty of sunshine on Labor Day. South winds will be a bit breezy during the afternoon over central and eastern Kansas. High temperatures will make it close to 90 degrees statewide, which will be about 5 to 10 degrees warmer than Sunday.

A cold front will arrive Tuesday, which will bring temperatures back into the mid and upper 80s for northern Kansas with breezy north winds behind the front. Southern Kansas will still be hot ahead of the front for most of the day with highs in the lower 90s.

An isolated storm or two may develop along the front Tuesday evening near the Oklahoma border, but it still looks like this front should move through dry for most of Kansas.

Behind the front, highs will remain in the mid 80s on Wednesday with lower humidity. The cooldown will be brief as we will quickly return to the 90s Thursday with mid 90s expected by Friday and possibly into next weekend. Rain chances look like they will remain low through this week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear skies. Wind: SE/S 5-10. Low: 62

Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer. Wind: S/SW 10-20. High: 90

Tomorrow Night: Clear skies. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 67

Tue: High: 92 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 86 Low: 60 Mostly sunny; a bit cooler.

Thu: High: 90 Low: 60 Sunny.

Fri: High: 94 Low: 66 Sunny.

Sat: High: 96 Low: 68 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 96 Low: 68 Mostly sunny.

