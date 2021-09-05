Wichita firefighters head to Louisiana to aid in hurricane Ida relief efforts
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Seven Wichita firefighters were deployed this afternoon to Louisiana to assist with hurricane Ida recovery efforts.
A call was sent out yesterday requesting 30 engine companies to help with the relief efforts. Wichita is sending two engines and a strike team leader to help clean up the aftermath.
Firefighters from Johnson County, Leawood, Lenexa, and Olathe will also be helping out.
They are expected to be gone for about 14 days.
Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.