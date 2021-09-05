Advertisement

Wichita firefighters head to Louisiana to aid in hurricane Ida relief efforts

By Abbey Higginbotham
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Seven Wichita firefighters were deployed this afternoon to Louisiana to assist with hurricane Ida recovery efforts.

A call was sent out yesterday requesting 30 engine companies to help with the relief efforts. Wichita is sending two engines and a strike team leader to help clean up the aftermath.

Firefighters from Johnson County, Leawood, Lenexa, and Olathe will also be helping out.

Posted by Wichita Fire Department on Saturday, September 4, 2021

They are expected to be gone for about 14 days.

