Wichita Police looking for 3 teens who assaulted 2 men near Arkansas River Trail

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department continues to look for three teen suspects who assaulted two men fishing along the Arkansas River.

The incident happened on August 22nd, and t was caught on a security camera. The video shows the suspects firing roman candles at the men before physically attacking one.

The man attacked was Aaron Englund, who fishes in that exact spot roughly three times a week. He even nicknamed and marked it ‘Aaron’s Spot.’ Englund says he’s always felt safe fishing there before this happened and wants to warn others to keep their guard up when they’re enjoying activities along the river.

“This shouldn’t actually be happening right here in a public area. And where we’re at is a very lit up spot,” said Englund.

He says even though his case is a rare one, you can never be too careful.

“It bothers me because there are too many other people who live around here that love this part of the river,” Englund stated. “It’s the river walk right?”

If you have any information on who the suspects in the video may be, call CrimeStoppers at 316-267-2111.

