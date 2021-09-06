Advertisement

Cattle producers have a beef with 35-year marketing campaign

FILE -In this June 10, 2020 file photo, cattle is seen at a feedlot in Columbus, Neb. Cattle producers for 35 years have been bankrolling one of the nation's most iconic marketing campaigns, but now many want to end the program that created the "Beef. It's What's for Dinner" slogan. What's the ranchers' beef? It's that their mandatory fee of $1 per head of cattle sold is not specifically promoting American beef at a time when imports are flooding the market and plant-based, "fake meat" products are proliferating in grocery stores. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik File)(Nati Harnik | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (AP) — It’s one of the nation’s most iconic marketing slogans, but today the checkoff program that created the “Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner” campaign is under attack by cattle producers who fund it.

The beef checkoff program forces ranchers to pay $1 per head of cattle sold — purportedly to get consumers to eat more beef. But its opponents are urging cattle producers to sign a petition calling for a referendum vote on termination of the program.

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack last month granted an extension until Oct. 3 for them to collect the required signatures due to the coronavirus pandemic.

