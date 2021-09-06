Advertisement

Cold front coming in Tuesday

A few showers in southeast Kansas, otherwise dry for awhile
A cold front will bring changes for midweek.
By Ross Janssen
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that a cold front will be cutting across the state by early afternoon Tuesday. The front could lead to some showers southeast of the Turnpike, but amounts will likely be under .10″ for the areas that even see rain.

Tuesday will start off with lows in the 60s and warm into the 80s for areas along and north of I-70. Farther south, sunshine and 90s can be expected. Gusty winds out of the north will accompany the passage of the front.

Lower humidity and clear skies will allow the temperatures to fall into the 50s by Wednesday morning. Highs will reach the mid 80s for the middle of the week.

Things will heat up quite a bit for start of the state fair on Friday. Look for mid and upper 90s in Kansas by Friday afternoon.

Wichita Area Forecast:

