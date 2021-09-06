COVID related medical bills can cost over a million dollars

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The cost of COVID-19 is much higher than survivors ever expected. In some cases, medical bills reach as high as one million dollars.

“It looks like the medical insurance was billed between $700,000 and a million dollars to date. For us, our portion of it, we are somewhere around $12,000 to $15,000,” said Anil Gharmalkar.

CDC data shows the average cost of COVID hospital treatment for seniors is anywhere between $20,000-$50,000.

“Even if you recover, even if you don’t suffer from long COVID or have long term effects.

Just a couple of weeks, you know, a week in the ICU and a week in the hospital, looked to me

like it ran about a quarter-million dollars,” Gharmalkar said.

Medical bills are expected to increase for COVID patients by the end of the year, even for patients with insurance.

“If you take your chances, and you get ill enough to seek medical attention. Whether it’s the immediate care clinic, the emergency department, or the critical care unit where you’re on a ventilator... If you survive. The cost is staggering even if you’re insured,” Dr. Tom Moore said.

“Since the vaccine has been out for several months now. It’s free and widely available. Many insurers are expecting patients to pay their portion.. and their portion is significantly expensive. Some people are declaring bankruptcy as a result.”

COVID patients are now responsible for a more significant portion of the bill. Now, Gharmalkar doesn’t know if he can afford the future treatment he needs.

“It’s definitely been a discussion... if it’s worth the risk. I don’t mean that just physically. I mean that financially. I pulled out and canceled a few times because I’m petrified that we’re going to do this... and then I’m going to have $200,000 piled on top of whatever because it doesn’t get billed right or insurance doesn’t cover it.”

Gharmalker says the vaccine could save your life and your money in the end.

“If you can take away your chance of spending, you know, a week or two in a hospital or a couple of weeks in an ICU bed, or not having a couple $100,000 in medical bills and missed work. It seems like, you know, a very simple cost-benefit calculation. I would have chosen the vaccine knowing what I know now if it was available.”

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, three-quarters of the most extensive health plans are no longer waiving co-pays and deductibles for COVID-19 treatment. The vast majority of insurance companies will end waivers by the end of 2021.

