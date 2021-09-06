Advertisement

Last 4 McConnell Air Force Base units return from Afghanistan

McConnell Airforce base
McConnell Airforce base(McConnell Airforce base facebook)
By Abbey Higginbotham
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Today, the last four units deployed to Afghanistan returned home from their mission. Four aircrafts from McConnell were used to help Americans and Afghan allies evacuate.

Leaders at McConnell Air Force Base are calling it the end of an era. Colonel Nate Vogel says the airmen left McConnell on short notice to help out in Afghanistan. Now, they’ll get some time to rest.

“They’ll get a week off. They’ll get a chance to reintegrate with their families. Families had plans that were put on hold. I appreciate the flexibility and professionalism they went out the door with,” said Vogel.

Colonel Vogel says it will be strange to no longer be fighting the war in Afghanistan but says his airmen are prepared for whatever comes next.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hensley Hostetler was born in a pickup truck on the way to the hospital earlier this week. Her...
Kingman County couple welcomes baby on wild ride to Wichita hospital
Damon Quigley, 13, died by suicide in January 2021. His family is using their loss to promote...
Losing son to suicide sparks family to spread message: It’s ok to not be ok
Central Kansas school district closes dues to COVID-19
A Wichita pastor is losing his battle with COVID-19, according to a post about Pastor Dennis...
Wichita pastor battling COVID-19 to be removed from life support
police lights
Wichita Police looking for 3 teens who assaulted 2 men near Arkansas River Trail

Latest News

Kansans march for soldiers who lost their lives in Kabul.
Kansans honor 13 American Soldiers killed in Kabul by walking 13 miles
Apartment fire near Harry and Oliver
Apartment fire near Harry and Oliver
police lights
Wichita Police looking for 3 teens who assaulted 2 men near Arkansas River Trail
Wichita firefighters head to Louisiana
Wichita firefighters head to Louisiana to aid in hurricane Ida relief efforts