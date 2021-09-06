Last 4 McConnell Air Force Base units return from Afghanistan

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Today, the last four units deployed to Afghanistan returned home from their mission. Four aircrafts from McConnell were used to help Americans and Afghan allies evacuate.

Leaders at McConnell Air Force Base are calling it the end of an era. Colonel Nate Vogel says the airmen left McConnell on short notice to help out in Afghanistan. Now, they’ll get some time to rest.

“They’ll get a week off. They’ll get a chance to reintegrate with their families. Families had plans that were put on hold. I appreciate the flexibility and professionalism they went out the door with,” said Vogel.

Colonel Vogel says it will be strange to no longer be fighting the war in Afghanistan but says his airmen are prepared for whatever comes next.

