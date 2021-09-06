One hurt in downtown Wichita crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - At least one person is hurt after a crash in downtown Wichita overnight Monday.

Dispatch says the crash happened around midnight Monday near Douglas and Topeka. Authorities worked through the night investigating the area.

Douglas is closed between Emporia and Broadway and Topeka is closed between Douglas and Second.

We are waiting for more details on what happened and will update you as soon as we get them.

