Residents of south Wichita apartment building displaced after Labor Day fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Residents of an apartment building at The Shores in the 2800 block of South Emporia were displaced after a two-alarm fire.

The fire started on the second floor and made its way to the third floor and attic. Some residents were treated for smoke inhalation.

The cause is still under investigation. The Red Cross was called to assist residents.

