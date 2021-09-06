Advertisement

Residents of south Wichita apartment building displaced after Labor Day fire

Residents of an apartment building at The Shores in the 2800 block of South Emporia were...
Residents of an apartment building at The Shores in the 2800 block of South Emporia were displaced after a two-alarm fire.(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Residents of an apartment building at The Shores in the 2800 block of South Emporia were displaced after a two-alarm fire.

The fire started on the second floor and made its way to the third floor and attic. Some residents were treated for smoke inhalation.

The cause is still under investigation. The Red Cross was called to assist residents.

