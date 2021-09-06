Advertisement

Wichita doctor reminds others of COVID-19 precautions during Labor Day holiday

Wesley medical center covid updates.
Wesley medical center covid updates.
By Hailey Tucker
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One local doctor warns, COVID-19 hospitalizations are once again overwhelming hospital staff and hospital beds are becoming unavailable.

Dr. Tom Moore, the director of infection prevention at Wesley Medical, said your vaccination status is going to be the biggest factor to being safe this holiday.

“To be vaccinated, that is, fully vaccinated before you do any of those activities,” Moore said. “If you are not fully vaccinated, then you really need to be wearing a mask or not engaging in those activities at all.”

Another surge due to the Labor Day holiday would be devastating to local hospitals who are already overwhelmed.

“I don’t even want to think about it. It’s been... for the last month, it’s been so bad, for so long-- prior to that. But more specifically in the last month. I mean, we have people that can’t get in. We have people that need to come in but can’t get in. We have people that have died who shouldn’t have died otherwise because they were unvaccinated.”

The CDC recommends if you’re fully vaccinated and you think you’ve been exposed to the virus to get tested and continue to wear a mask indoors.

If you’re unvaccinated and you think you’ve been exposed, the CDC says to get tested and quarantine.

“We really are asking the public to exercise some restraint and frankly some enlightened self-protection, some self preservation,” Moore said. “Get vaccinated, wear your masks and avoid crowds. It’s just that simple.”

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A south Wichita home still sits in ruins a week after a high-speed chase resulted in a driver...
Woman homeless, another still in hospital after August high-speed chase
A Wichita pastor is losing his battle with COVID-19, according to a post about Pastor Dennis...
Wichita pastor has passed away after battle with COVID-19
police lights
Wichita Police looking for 3 teens who assaulted 2 men near Arkansas River Trail
Apartment fire near Harry and Oliver
Vacant apartment fire near Harry and Oliver, no one injured
Hensley Hostetler was born in a pickup truck on the way to the hospital earlier this week. Her...
Kingman County couple welcomes baby on wild ride to Wichita hospital

Latest News

Florida health officials are reporting an average of more than 18,000 COVID cases per day....
Teen who battled COVID sends message to unvaccinated: 'It could hit you as hard as it hit me'
A baby was born weeks early after an unvaccinated mother in Missouri contracted COVID-19.
Baby born early after unvaccinated mother gets COVID-19
Pandemic-based jobless benefits for millions of Americans expire Labor Day weekend.
Federal COVID-19 unemployment benefits end Labor Day weekend
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) is hosting a series of COVID-19 testing...
KDHE opening vaccination, testing clinic on Kansas Turnpike