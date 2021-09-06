Wichita doctor reminds others of COVID-19 precautions during Labor Day holiday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One local doctor warns, COVID-19 hospitalizations are once again overwhelming hospital staff and hospital beds are becoming unavailable.

Dr. Tom Moore, the director of infection prevention at Wesley Medical, said your vaccination status is going to be the biggest factor to being safe this holiday.

“To be vaccinated, that is, fully vaccinated before you do any of those activities,” Moore said. “If you are not fully vaccinated, then you really need to be wearing a mask or not engaging in those activities at all.”

Another surge due to the Labor Day holiday would be devastating to local hospitals who are already overwhelmed.

“I don’t even want to think about it. It’s been... for the last month, it’s been so bad, for so long-- prior to that. But more specifically in the last month. I mean, we have people that can’t get in. We have people that need to come in but can’t get in. We have people that have died who shouldn’t have died otherwise because they were unvaccinated.”

The CDC recommends if you’re fully vaccinated and you think you’ve been exposed to the virus to get tested and continue to wear a mask indoors.

If you’re unvaccinated and you think you’ve been exposed, the CDC says to get tested and quarantine.

“We really are asking the public to exercise some restraint and frankly some enlightened self-protection, some self preservation,” Moore said. “Get vaccinated, wear your masks and avoid crowds. It’s just that simple.”

