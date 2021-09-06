Woman homeless and in debt after crash that sent her to the hospital

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A south Wichita home still sits in ruins a week after a high-speed chase resulted in a driver in a stolen car crashing through the side of it. “It smelled like oil burning,” Tracy Pickett, the homeowner, said. “As soon as I got closer, I saw it was a vehicle and an engine on fire.”

Pickett, who was in the house at the time of the crash, was thrown from her wheelchair but only suffered minor injuries.

But the damage from the wreck left the home she loves nearly unrecognizable.

“I bought this house three years ago and spent almost all my savings on rehabbing the house,” she said.

While insurance will cover the structural damage, which she said is estimated at $60,000, most of her personal belongings are ruined and not covered by her insurance. With the house deemed uninhabitable until fixed by the city, a process that could take months, she now has nowhere to go.

“I still have to make my mortgage payments, but for the next two to three months, I have no place to live,” Pickett said. “I live on disability, so it’s going to make it tough.”

With a fixed income, she now fears the worst.

“It’s very stressful, and I am very concerned,” she said. “I don’t want to be homeless sleeping in a wheelchair.”

While she doesn’t know where she’ll stay for the coming weeks, she said she’s thankful she’s alive, and she’s heartbroken for the woman hospitalized in the crash after her car was hit by the suspect fleeing.

The suspect in the crash was also hospitalized with critical injuries.

You can donate to both Pickett and the woman hospitalized.

If you would like to donate to her GoFundMe, click here, here, or here.

