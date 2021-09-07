Advertisement

Cold front brings cool-down, but no rain to Kansas

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a cold front will sweep across Kansas today. Before it arrives,...
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a cold front will sweep across Kansas today. Before it arrives, we will squeeze out another hot day(KWCH 12)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 4:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a cold front will sweep across Kansas today. Before it arrives, we will squeeze out another hot day with high temperatures in the lower to middle 90s. On the other side of the front, expect a ten-degree temperature drop on Wednesday or highs in the middle 80s.

The front may produce a storm or two along and east of the turnpike by late afternoon or evening. However, the Wichita area will stay dry.

Warmer weather will quickly return later this week ad highs climb back into the 90s. In fact, some spots will get close to 100 degrees on Friday putting is record high territory.

When is the next decent chance of rain in Wichita? Unfortunately, not until early next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny and hot. Wind: S/N 10-15. High: 95.

Tonight: Becoming clear. Wind: NE 5-15. Low: 60.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and cooler. Wind: NE 5-15. High: 85.

Thu: Low: 60. High: 91. Sunny, warmer.

Fri: Low: 66. High: 98. Sunny, breezy, and hot.

Sat: Low: 71. High: 96. Mostly sunny.

Sun: Low: 65. High: 89. Mostly sunny, not as hot.

Mon: Low: 67. High: 93. Sunny, becoming breezy.

