Advertisement

Cooler Wednesday, then heat quickly returns

Highs in the mid to upper 80s
Cooler weather Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s.
Cooler weather Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that temperatures will be cooler for the entire state on Wednesday before hot weather quickly returns by late this week and into the weekend.

It will be turning cooler tonight behind a cold front with clear skies. Low temperatures will fall into the mid 50s to near 60 by early Wednesday morning.

Look for plenty of sunshine through the day Wednesday with some high level clouds. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s. High pressure over the state will lead to lighter winds.

South winds will return by Thursday, bringing warmer weather with highs back into the upper 80s over central and eastern Kansas with lower 90s over western Kansas.

It will get even hotter by Friday and Saturday with highs likely in the mid 90s to near 100 degrees both days with sunshine.

A cold front will try to move into Kansas this weekend, but it may stall out before bringing any significant heat relief. Expect temperatures to remain in the 90s on Sunday. Rain chances appear low with the arrival of this next front.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear. Wind: N 5-15.  Low: 60.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: N 5-15. High: 85.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Light winds. Low: 60.

Thu: High: 89  Sunny.

Fri: High: 96  Low: 66  Sunny to mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 99  Low: 69  Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 95  Low: 70  Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 94  Low: 70  Mostly sunny; breezy.

Tue: High: 89  Low: 69  Partly cloudy; scattered nighttime storms.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are still looking for the suspect.
Wichita Police identify man killed in night club shooting, release suspect information
A south Wichita home still sits in ruins a week after a high-speed chase resulted in a driver...
Woman homeless, another still in hospital after August high-speed chase
A Wichita pastor is losing his battle with COVID-19, according to a post about Pastor Dennis...
Wichita pastor has passed away after battle with COVID-19
At least one person is hurt following a crash in downtown Wichita overnight Monday.
Deputy treated, released following downtown Wichita crash, 1 other hurt
Daniel Scott Carpenter was arrested on charges of first-degree murder in connection to the...
Convicted child sex offender arrested in Riverside Park shooting, robbery

Latest News

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a cold front will sweep across Kansas today. Before it arrives,...
Cold front brings cool-down, but no rain to Kansas
A cold front will bring changes for midweek.
Cold front coming in Tuesday
Forecast high temperatures on Labor Day.
Sunny and warmer Labor Day
Nice weather through Labor Day
Picture perfect weather through Labor Day