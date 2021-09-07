Cooler Wednesday, then heat quickly returns

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that temperatures will be cooler for the entire state on Wednesday before hot weather quickly returns by late this week and into the weekend.

It will be turning cooler tonight behind a cold front with clear skies. Low temperatures will fall into the mid 50s to near 60 by early Wednesday morning.

Look for plenty of sunshine through the day Wednesday with some high level clouds. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s. High pressure over the state will lead to lighter winds.

South winds will return by Thursday, bringing warmer weather with highs back into the upper 80s over central and eastern Kansas with lower 90s over western Kansas.

It will get even hotter by Friday and Saturday with highs likely in the mid 90s to near 100 degrees both days with sunshine.

A cold front will try to move into Kansas this weekend, but it may stall out before bringing any significant heat relief. Expect temperatures to remain in the 90s on Sunday. Rain chances appear low with the arrival of this next front.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear. Wind: N 5-15. Low: 60.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: N 5-15. High: 85.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Light winds. Low: 60.

Thu: High: 89 Sunny.

Fri: High: 96 Low: 66 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 99 Low: 69 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 95 Low: 70 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 94 Low: 70 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Tue: High: 89 Low: 69 Partly cloudy; scattered nighttime storms.

